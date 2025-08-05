TSE:PIF Q3 EPS Estimate Reduced by National Bank Financial

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PIF. Cormark downgraded Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE PIF opened at C$12.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$185.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.03. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.66.

Insider Transactions at Polaris Renewable Energy

In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Director Marc Murnaghan acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 169.88%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

Further Reading

