TSE:S Q3 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Sherritt International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Sherritt International Price Performance

TSE:S opened at C$0.14 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherritt International

In other Sherritt International news, Director Leon Binedell purchased 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,820.20. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,275. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt.

Further Reading

