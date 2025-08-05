TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

TTMI opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $730.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 23,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $854,655.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 123,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,269.82. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $749,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 173,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,780. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock worth $3,504,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.