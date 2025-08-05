UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in UBS Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

