UGI (UGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. UGI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UGI stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. UGI has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 92.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 9.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 785,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115,409 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,781,000 after acquiring an additional 116,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

