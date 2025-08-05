Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $542.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.09.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $514.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.27. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $523.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.8% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

