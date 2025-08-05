uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

Get uniQure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. uniQure has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $19.18.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 3,336 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $48,205.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,901.55. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,112 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,518.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $409,599.70. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,144 shares of company stock worth $322,426. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 453.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in uniQure by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 334,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 261,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in uniQure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.