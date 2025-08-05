United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $47.34 on Monday. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.48.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $286.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 51.46% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $11,356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

