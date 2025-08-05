United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 4.7%

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4,902.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.