Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Albany International by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W downgraded Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.00%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

