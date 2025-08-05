Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in US Gold were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Gold by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in US Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in US Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in US Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in US Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.27. US Gold Corp has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

US Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Gold Corp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of US Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

