Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 14,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $214.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,259,923.50. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.