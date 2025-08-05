Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 12,107 Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $558,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 716,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 305,420 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $756.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.58 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

