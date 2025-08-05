Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 13,165 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,228,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after buying an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 67,010 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 964,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 47,561 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 700,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 178,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OCFC opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $952.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.04. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

