Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $208,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 65.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.67 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

