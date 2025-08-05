Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $215,000 in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 105,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,093,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.75. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 559,641 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,378.23. This represents a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,031.21. This represents a 2.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

