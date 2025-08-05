Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $222,000 in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,136.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $722.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

