Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $262,000 in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Stock Performance

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.76.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s payout ratio is presently 336.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 621,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,623.60. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,880 shares of company stock worth $188,201. Insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

