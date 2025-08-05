Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $230,000 Investment in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Avient by 85.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 2,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Avient Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. Avient Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 84.38%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

