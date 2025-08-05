Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 639,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 317,103 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 835.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 4.6%

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $442.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

