Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 2,600 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4,677.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNET opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $104.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $41,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,963.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $117,891.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,741.28. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $175,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

