Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $204,000 Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 867.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 15.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.68. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

