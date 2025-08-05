Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $226,000 Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 812.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 44.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 46.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 66,933.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ OBK opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OBK shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

About Origin Bancorp

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

