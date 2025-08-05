Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

NYSE CRGY opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy Company has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $897.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

