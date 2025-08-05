Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upland Software

Upland Software Trading Down 9.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 697.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.