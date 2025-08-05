Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Upstart by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised Upstart to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

Upstart Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,127,941.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,732.98. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $320,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,563.61. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,650 shares of company stock worth $9,665,841. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.