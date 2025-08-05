Utility Stocks Worth Watching – August 3rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Quanta Services, and Ford Motor are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas or water—and whose prices tend to be less volatile because their revenues are often regulated or guaranteed. Because these firms generate steady cash flows, they typically pay reliable dividends, making them popular with income-focused or defensive investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.63. The stock had a trading volume of 88,785,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,739,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded down $10.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 73,499,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,465,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

