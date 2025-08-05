Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Up 243.1% in July

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 106,700 shares, agrowthof243.1% from the June 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BTF stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

