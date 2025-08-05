Value Stocks To Follow Now – August 3rd

Invesco QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berkshire Hathaway, Bank of America, and Circle Internet Group are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices considered low relative to fundamental measures such as earnings, dividends or book value. They typically feature low price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios and may attract investors looking for bargains or long-term appreciation potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $553.88. 69,290,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,141,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $544.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.69. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $574.63.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $12.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,874,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268,949. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 182,673,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,026,367. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,005,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,902. The firm has a market cap of $803.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $301.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.64.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,114. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.86.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,302,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,411,248. The firm has a market cap of $343.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded down $15.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,861,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,336,700. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -13,284.34. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99.

