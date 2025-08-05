Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 4.2% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.17. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 106.36%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valvoline

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.