VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.05. Approximately 1,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the second quarter worth $93,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

