Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 151,800 shares, agrowthof135.0% from the June 30th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 818,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of VONG opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

