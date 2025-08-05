Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 151,800 shares, agrowthof135.0% from the June 30th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 818,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of VONG opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $115.48.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
