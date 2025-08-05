Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

