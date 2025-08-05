Vermilion Energy (VET) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $395.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.00 million. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VET opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 466.0%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -237.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vermilion Energy stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 553,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Vermilion Energy worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

