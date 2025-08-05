Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

