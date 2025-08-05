Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9,209.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.67. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,146.95. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $747,514.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,388,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,386,789.20. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.