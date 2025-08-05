Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Short Interest Update

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 105,800 shares, agrowthof279.2% from the June 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently,1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Village Super Market stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 8,860.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

