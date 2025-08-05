VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
VirTra stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. VirTra has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.53.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
