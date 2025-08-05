VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

VirTra Price Performance

VirTra stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. VirTra has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

VirTra Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.