Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIX. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000.

Shares of SEIX opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

