Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,860,000 shares, agrowthof440.3% from the June 30th total of 529,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Vista Energy Price Performance

NYSE VIST opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. Vista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $610.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.37 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIST has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 766,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 387,257 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after buying an additional 141,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

