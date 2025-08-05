Wall Street Zen Downgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Hold

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $633.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

About Century Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glencore plc purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $729,427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,531,000 after buying an additional 28,557 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,067,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after buying an additional 111,203 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $19,317,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 33.6% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 932,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 234,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

