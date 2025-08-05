Wall Street Zen Downgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Hold

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Shares of CENX stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.39.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $633.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
