Wall Street Zen Downgrades Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Buy

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.03 on Friday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $163.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,498,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,051.20. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 113,609 shares of company stock valued at $256,206 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Expensify by 1,194.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

