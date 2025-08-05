Wall Street Zen Downgrades Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Hold

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLMN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price objective on Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

HLMN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 765.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

