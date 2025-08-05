Wall Street Zen Downgrades IES (NASDAQ:IESC) to Buy

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
IES Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $341.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.49. IES has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $370.88.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 39.00%. The business had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.00 million.
Insider Activity at IES
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IES by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IES by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,389,000 after buying an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
