Wall Street Zen Downgrades Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to Sell

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Shares of LPX opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after buying an additional 540,703 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $240,863,000 after acquiring an additional 635,817 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33,243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,023 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,675,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $154,153,000 after purchasing an additional 230,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,266,145 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $131,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

