Wall Street Zen Downgrades Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) to Sell

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Novogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Novogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Novogen Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novogen

KZIA stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Novogen has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novogen stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC owned about 2.38% of Novogen at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novogen

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

