Wall Street Zen Downgrades Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Root from $51.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Root from $142.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Get Root alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Root

Root Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 2.25. Root has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $181.14.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.24 million. Root had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Root will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Root

In related news, Director Jerri Devard sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $268,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,278. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $394,517.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,352.40. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,083 shares of company stock worth $2,805,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Root by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 271,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Root by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Root by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Root by 5,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,786,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.