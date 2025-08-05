Wall Street Zen Upgrades Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) to “Buy”

Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of Globavend to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Globavend alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globavend

Globavend Stock Up 10.9%

Globavend Company Profile

Shares of GVH opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.17. Globavend has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $364.00.

(Get Free Report)

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globavend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globavend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.