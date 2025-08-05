Wall Street Zen Upgrades Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) to “Buy”

Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of Globavend to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
Globavend Stock Up 10.9%
Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.
