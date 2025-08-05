Wall Street Zen Upgrades TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.86. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,159.92. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,418 shares of company stock worth $1,512,613 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

