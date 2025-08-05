WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WVE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

WVE stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of -0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. WAVE Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,493.15. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $81,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

